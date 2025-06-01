Keacy Carty hits hundred as West Indies post 308 in second ODI against England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keacy Carty benefited from England’s profligacy in the field to make an excellent century but the West Indies collapsed from 205 for two to 308 all out in the second Metro Bank one-day international at Sophia Gardens.

Carty was put down on one and 41 and also survived a couple of run-out chances to make 103 off 105 balls, but England fought back following his departure as they look to wrap up a first ODI series win since September 2023.

Adil Rashid took four for 63 while Saqib Mahmood claimed three for 37 as the Windies were skittled in 47.4 overs at a blustery Cardiff.

Captain Shai Hope was last batter out for 78 off 66 deliveries although this was a much-improved batting display from the tourists, who made a paltry 162 to lose by 238 runs at Edgbaston on Thursday.

They were put under pressure after losing the toss as Brydon Carse, with the wind at his back, got Jewel Andrew to splice to short point while he also drew the edges of Brandon King and Carty inside six overs, only for Ben Duckett to spill difficult chances.

Duckett was overheard telling Carse on the stump mic he should have gone with two hands when diving to Carty and one when leaping to an opportunity over his head when King was on 11 instead of the other way around.

The pair stitched together an impressive run-a-ball 141-run stand, albeit helped with Mahmood parrying a head-high gift from Carty, who could have been run-out twice but was allowed to regain his ground as Jacob Bethell threw waywardly before Duckett under-armed to the wrong end.

Both batters went to fifty before King departed for 59 after shovelling Rashid to Carse in the deep, but Carty moved to three figures with a caressed cut off Bethell for his 13th four.

Hope brought up the Windies’ 200 with a towering six off Will Jacks, who two balls later prised out Carty, with the number three batter walking past a straight one to be stumped by Jos Buttler.

While he had laid the foundations, it was a tame dismissal and marked the start of England dragging things back, with the recalled Shimron Hetmyer beaten on the inside edge by Rashid and given lbw.

Hope made sure they did not capitulate with a typically assured knock but Mahmood snared Matthew Forde and Roston Chase with successive deliveries from the end where he had struggled at the beginning of the innings.

Gudakesh Motie slapped four fours in Jacks’ last over but offered a catch to Joe Root, who had dropped Hope on 73 the ball before, while Rashid had the second wicket of his last allotment after Alzarri Joseph missed a mow and was bowled.

While Hope got the Windies passed 300, he toe-ended Mahmood to Harry Brook in the ring, leaving England needing 309.