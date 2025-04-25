Josh Tongue takes five wickets as Nottinghamshire dominate Sussex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Tongue picked up a second consecutive five-wicket haul as Nottinghamshire dismissed Sussex for 169 on the opening day of the battle of the top two in Division One of the Rothesay County Championship.

England bowler Tongue generated some rapid pace and was well backed up by Brett Hutton, who continued his early-season form with four for 53 after Oli Carter top scored for Sussex with 46.

Nottinghamshire lost Ben Duckett cheaply but captain Haseeb Hameed finished unbeaten on 67 as the hosts closed on 164 for three at Trent Bridge.

Jordan Clark took five for 68 as reigning champions Surrey bowled out Somerset for 283 in the final over of the day at the Oval.

Tom Lammonby’s 76 spearheaded the Somerset innings, while 62 from captain Lewis Gregory helped the visitors reach 250 and a first batting point.

At New Road, debutant loanee Jake Ball contributed five wickets as Durham dismissed bottom club Worcestershire for 162.

Henry Nicholls made 42 on his Worcestershire bow before the home side fought back by reducing Durham to 55 for four to end the day 107 runs ahead.

In Division Two, all-rounder Ben Green registered his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket as leaders Leicestershire bowled out Gloucestershire for 252.

James Bracey’s unbeaten 93 helped the hosts from a perilous 88 for seven to a respectable total before Leicestershire struggled to 91 for four in reply at stumps.

Opener David Lloyd made 93 from 197 balls in Derbyshire’s clash with Middlesex.

Lloyd shared a second-wicket stand of 156 with Harry Came (73), while captain Wayne Madsen chipped in with 49 as the home team finished on 267 for five.