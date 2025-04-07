Josh Tongue laps up moment to impress England as Nottinghamshire beat Durham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Tongue put himself firmly in the England frame on a belated Nottinghamshire debut as his five-wicket haul secured a Rothesay County Championship victory over Durham.

Tongue’s Nottinghamshire baptism was delayed by a full season because of injuries following his 2023 move from Worcestershire, with a pectoral problem the main issue.

But with bowling trio Mark Wood, Olly Stone and Brydon Carse sidelined by injuries, Tongue made the most of his first opportunity this season to impress the England selectors.

Tongue, who made a career-best 55 with the bat in Nottinghamshire’s first innings, took five for 66.

A devastating final spell claimed four wickets in 12 deliveries, including the vital scalp of Graham Clark for 62, from a ball right at the end of its 80-over match lifespan.

Colin Ackermann, the South African-born Netherlands international, made 124 to go with his first-innings 116 as Durham, 201 behind on first innings, sought to salvage a Trent Bridge draw.

Durham lost their last five wickets for 21 runs, leaving Nottinghamshire needing 89 to win from 40 overs remaining in the match.

Skipper Haseeb Hameed (39 not out ) and Joe Clarke 35 (not out) shared an unbroken partnership of 50 as Nottinghamshire reached their target in 17.1 overs.

Surrey’s bid for a fourth successive title started with a draw against Essex at Chelmsford.

Essex enjoyed the better of the game after making 582 for six declared and forcing the champions to follow on.

Surrey resumed on nine without loss and 208 runs adrift on day four, and dug in to avoid defeat after two wickets in seven balls early on gave Essex brief hopes of victory.

Dom Sibley (66) and Ben Foakes (50) provided the backbone to Surrey’s resistance, the pair putting on a painstaking 101 in 41 overs.

Former England opener Sibley faced 221 balls in his innings before falling to Noah Thain just after tea.

Foakes completed his second fifty of the match after making 92 in the first innings and Surrey finished on 219 for six.