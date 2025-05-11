Liam Patterson-White and Jack Haynes impress as Nottinghamshire thrash Hampshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Patterson-White and Jack Haynes both hit centuries as Rothesay County Championship Division One leaders Nottinghamshire cruised to a 366-run win with a day to spare against Hampshire at Trent Bridge.

All-rounder Patterson-White struck 21 fours and two sixes in a career-best 135 and shared in a seventh-wicket partnership of 238 with Haynes, who made 120, as Nottinghamshire reached 345 in their second innings.

That left Hampshire with an improbable run chase of 483 for victory and they were skittled for 116 as Lyndon James (five for 22) and Brett Hutton (four for 56) tore through their battling line-up in less than 34 overs.

Nottinghamshire notched their third win of the season by their second-biggest winning margin by runs in Championship history.

Second-placed Warwickshire will bid for victory on the last day of their match at Edgbaston against defending champions Surrey, who trail by 296 runs with one first-innings wicket remaining.

Surrey resumed on 98 for one after Warwickshire had declared on 665 for five on Saturday and, although Ben Foakes in unbeaten on 85, the visitors appear set to follow on as they closed on 369 for nine.

Yorkshire are on course for their second win of the season as Essex need 456 runs with four wickets in hand on the final day after they reached 64 for four in their second innings at Chelmsford.

Visiting opener Adam Lyth took his overnight score of 79 on to a superb 185 and Jonny Bairstow contributed 79 before Yorkshire declared on 426 for six.

Division One bottom side Worcestershire face a tough task in pursuit of their first win of the season as they need 244 on the final day against Sussex at Hove with seven wickets remaining.

Worcestershire closed on 117 for three – opener Jack Libby is unbeaten on 64 – after Sussex were all out for 256 in their second innings for a lead of 360.

In Division Two, Glamorgan romped to one of their biggest Championship wins, by an innings and 161 runs against Kent, to notch their first win of the season with one day remaining.

Despite Chris Benjamin’s unbeaten 94, Kent were bowled out for 212 in their first innings – Glamorgan had declared on 549 for nine – and after following on 337 runs behind, they were dismissed for 176 second time round.

Glamorgan’s Timm van der Gugten and Asitha Fernando both took three wickets.

Northamptonshire leg-spinner Calvin Harrison’s four for 32 on Sunday proved decisive in his side’s first win of the season, by 70 runs against Lancashire.

Bottom club Lancashire, still without a win, needed 236 in their second innings for victory and reached 116 for two before losing their last eight wickets for 49 runs as they slumped to 165 all out.