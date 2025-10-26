England suffer Sophie Ecclestone injury scare in dominant win over New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s comfortable Women’s Cricket World Cup victory over New Zealand was overshadowed by an injury to star spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

An eight-wicket win in this Visakhapatnam dead rubber gave England a timely confidence boost ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against South Africa.

New Zealand – who were already eliminated from the competition – were bowled out for 168 inside 39 overs and England reached their target with over 20 overs remaining and Amy Jones unbeaten on 86.

But Nat Sciver-Brunt’s side took a sharp intake of breath after Ecclestone landed awkwardly on her left shoulder attempting to stop a boundary from the second ball of the match.

Ecclestone went off the field before returning to bowl and removing Brooke Halliday, caught by Sophia Dunkley at deep mid-wicket.

But Ecclestone bowled only four balls before leaving the action again, with the England and Wales Cricket Board confirming she was receiving treatment on her damaged shoulder.

New Zealand great Sophie Devine was leading the White Ferns for the final time after announcing the end of her 19-year ODI career ahead of this contest.

Perhaps affected by Ecclestone’s injury, England made an erratic start in their final group game as New Zealand recovered from the early loss of Suzie Bates to build momentum through Georgia Plimmer and Melie Kerr.

The pair put on 68 but Alice Capsey and Charlie Dean – making her 100th international appearance – struck in successive balls and New Zealand lost their last nine wickets for 79 runs.

Halliday departed before Capsey took an excellent diving return catch to remove Maddy Green, and there was to be no fairytale ending for Devine after 159 games and more than 4,000 runs and 100 wickets.

She had made 23 off 35 balls when Sciver-Brunt located an inside edge and Jones completed the dismissal behind the stumps.

The innings subsided further as Linsey Smith clipped the top of Izzy Gaze’s off-stump, Sciver-Brunt trapped Rosemary Mair lbw, and Jess Kerr was caught out by Dean’s smart throw.

Smith finished with innings-best figures of three for 30 as Dean took an excellent catch over her shoulder to remove Lea Tahuhu.

Jones survived an lbw review in the first over with replays showing the ball was snicking the leg stump, but the umpire’s original decision of not out stood.

Beaumont and Jones went past 50 for the fourth time in the competition as England dominated the 10-over powerplay.

Their highest opening stand of the tournament ended on 75 with Beaumont pinned lbw by Tahuhu for 40 off 38 balls.

Heather Knight was rescued by ball tracking evidence after being given out lbw on 14.

But Knight did not review after making 33 from 40 balls, struck on the pad by a skidding delivery to give Devine her 111th ODI wicket.

Jones took England across the finishing line with her 16th ODI half-century consisting of 11 fours and a six.