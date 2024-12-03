Talking points as England chase Test series win over New Zealand in Wellington

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England wrapped up a confident victory in the first Test against New Zealand to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here, the PA news agency assesses some of the key talking points ahead of the second match in Wellington, starting at 10pm GMT on Thursday.

Pope gloved up

A week ago the smart money would have been on Durham’s Ollie Robinson to make his England debut at Basin Reserve, having been flown out as wicketkeeping cover for the injured Jordan Cox. But Ollie Pope turned in a decent show behind the stumps and made a welcome return to form with the bat after moving down to number six. With newcomer Jacob Bethell also producing an exciting 50 not out in the second innings, suddenly retaining a winning formula looks more enticing. Robinson, like Cox, may need to wait for his chance.

Three and in for Bethell?

The decision to put the 21-year-old newcomer in Pope’s usual slot at number three was a bold one, particularly as he had never batted there before in his short first-class career. But, after being caught for 10 during a tricky first attempt, a modest chase of 104 brought out the best of his attacking instincts. The youngster has said he would be happy to make his way in the top order but will need to build on his bright start to make his case. If he gets another chance at first down he must show he can shape a game as well as finish one off.

Will New Zealand turn to spin?

England’s two Test series defeats this year, in India and Pakistan, have one common factor: trial by spin. While that appears to be their blind spot, the Black Caps have just recorded a 3-0 win in India. While it would be fanciful to think they could turn Basin Reserve into a raging turner at a moment’s notice, it would be a surprise if they did not find room for Ajaz Patel or Mitchell Santner. Going in without a specialist slow bowler against a side who have shown their demons may have been a mistake.

Will England add fresh legs?

With all three games scheduled back to back, it would be a surprise if England rolled out the same seam group throughout the series. They drafted in Matthew Potts for the middle game in Pakistan and could be tempted to do so again, though Olly Stone is also on hand. As the oldest member of the seam unit, Chris Woakes is most likely to be rotated out, even though he made a crucial double strike in the second innings. In days gone by his batting ability might have insulated him but with Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson scoring handy runs last time out, the tail end looks increasingly well stocked.

Catch me if you can

The importance of taking your chances was in stark evidence in Christchurch, with the hosts shelling eight catches of varying ease. Five of them were reserved for Harry Brook alone, with the Yorkshireman meting out 171 runs by way of punishment. In contrast, England were extremely secure – backing up the bowlers impressively in the field. A sharp improvement is required if New Zealand are to produce a more competitive effort, otherwise the deck will once again be stacked in the tourists’ favour.