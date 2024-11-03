Ajaz Patel stars as New Zealand complete historic whitewash of India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Zealand capped a tough tour of Asia with an unprecedented 3-0 series sweep in India, while the bruised and battered home side will face uncomfortable questions ahead of their trip to Australia for five Tests.

The Black Caps’ spinners ran riot on a challenging wicket in Mumbai to dismiss India for 121 in the second innings and secure a famous 25-run victory on the third day of the third and final Test on Sunday.

The last time India were blanked at home was in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa, and Rohit Sharma’s side were totally outplayed by the tourists in different conditions.

“We’re ecstatic. Looking back to the start of the series to now be in this position, the boys have done a fantastic job over the last three Tests,” said New Zealand’s new permanent skipper Tom Latham, who took over after a 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka.

“We spoke about it after each Test match, trying to back it up, and I guess to finally do it here in Mumbai on a completely different surface, one that challenged us with bat and ball, we’re pretty happy.

“Just being able to adapt to each ground... Different guys stood up at different times. That’s the beauty of team sport. It was an all-round great team effort. I’m proud of the guys.”

India dropped to second below Australia in the World Test Championship table and will need a big effort to reach a third straight final next year.

Rishabh Pant was the lone Indian batsman to show resistance as he made a sublime 64 after the hosts were reduced to 29-5 on a turning Wankhede Stadium pitch.

Mumbai-born man-of-the-match Ajaz Patel finished with 6-57, his second five-wicket haul in the match, while fellow spinner Glenn Phillips took 3-42 to help skittle the hosts for a low score again in the series.

“It’s seriously special first of all to win a Test match here at this historic ground but also to win a series 3-0,” said Daryl Mitchell, who scored 82 in the first innings.

open image in gallery Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel put India in a spin ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It’s something you dream of. To come over here and actually achieve it is pretty special against a world class Indian team.

“We’re just a bunch of Kiwis taking on the world.”

The tourists blew India away with pace to win the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first Test victory in India in 36 years, and wrapped up the series days later on a turning wicket in Pune with a 113-run win.

In Mumbai, New Zealand kept cool in oppressive heat and humidity to dismantle India, leaving the hosts’ confidence dented before they face Australia from Nov. 22.

New Zealand’s maiden series triumph in India going back to 1955 also snapped the hosts’ home streak of 18 straight series wins since a 2-1 loss to England in 2012.

Rohit threw the first punch by stepping out of his crease to hit Matt Henry for a four in the first over, but the skipper’s disappointing recent run of form continued as he fell for 11 after a rash shot against the same bowler.

open image in gallery India captain Rohit Sharma is struggling with the bat ( AFP via Getty Images )

He now has only one half-century in 10 innings, with six single-digit scores.

Patel made it two wickets in two overs as Shubman Gill, who had scored a splendid 90 in the first innings, left a ball that crashed into the stumps and departed for one.

The out-of-form Virat Kohli did not last long after arriving at the crease as he edged Patel to slip on one.

The crowd fell silent again as Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped lbw for five by Glenn Phillips and Sarfaraz Khan hit a full toss from Patel straight to Rachin Ravindra in the deep on one.

Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship alongside Pant in a 42-run stand, but a stunning catch by Will Young meant India were on the ropes at 71-6.

Patel dismissed Pant following a New Zealand review after lunch, although the batsman appeared to suggest that he had not made contact with the ball before it was caught.

The runs dried up after that and India collapsed in a heap, with Washington Sundar the last to go while looking to go big.

“Losing a series, losing a Test match is never easy. It’s not easily digested. But we didn’t play our best cricket and we accept that. New Zealand played better than us throughout,” Rohit said.

“There were a lot of mistakes that we made, we accept it... As a captain, I wasn’t at my best leading the team and with the bat as well.”

New Zealand resumed their second innings on 171-9 earlier, but India needed only 14 balls to bowl the Black Caps out, as Jadeja had Patel caught in the deep to end with 5-55, after bagging five in the first stanza.

Reuters