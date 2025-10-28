Nat Sciver-Brunt ‘pretty confident’ Sophie Ecclestone will bowl in England semi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is “pretty confident” that Sophie Ecclestone can be ready for their World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

The left-arm spinner fell awkwardly on her left shoulder while trying to stop a boundary during England’s group win over New Zealand on Sunday.

Having left the field for treatment, Ecclestone returned and managed four deliveries – including the wicket of Brooke Halliday – before withdrawing from the attack.

However, ahead of Wednesday’s final four showdown with South Africa in Guwahati, there is optimism that Ecclestone can be available.

Sciver-Brunt said: “She had a scan after the last game and she’s got a minor injury in her shoulder. She’s training this evening so we’re pretty confident she’ll be ready for tomorrow’s game.”

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson provided an update on Tuesday, saying: “Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone’s left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone.

“She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa.”

Ecclestone is England’s joint-leading wicket-taker at the World Cup with 12 dismissals and Sciver-Brunt is confident that, even if the spinner is not at full fitness if selected, the team can rely on other bowling options.

“There probably is an acknowledgement that she might not be 100 per cent, but the player that she is, she’ll be wanting to get out onto that pitch regardless of how she’s feeling,” Sciver-Brunt said.

“I think we showed in the game against New Zealand we were able to adapt the bowling plans. Obviously different people bowled as well a little bit more, Sophia Dunkley got a few overs as well.

“I suppose the point is we have options in our line-up so I think we’ll be ready for any challenges thrown our way.”

Another bowler who has made her mark in this year’s tournament is Linsey Smith, who has also taken 12 wickets.

Smith starred in England’s opener against the Proteas, claiming three wickets for seven runs and Sciver-Brunt has been impressed with the spinner.

“She came into that first game and had a huge impact,” the England skipper said.

“I guess that’s what you want as an opening bowler. In the past England have used a lot of seam bowlers to open the bowling but she can obviously swing it too and make it very difficult for batters to score.

“She’s been massive for our side. It’s a big responsibility to open the bowling, but she’s take it in her stride and really thought differently about the way she bowls. She’s been a great asset for our team.”

Smith’s figures contributed to a huge 10-wicket win against South Africa in the very first game, but Sciver-Brunt is expecting a different challenge in the semi-finals.

She said: “I think it would be silly to assume it would go exactly the same. It was a long time ago in the tournament and since then we’ve played a lot of games.

“South Africa have had some brilliant games since then and are a dangerous side. Can’t really assume it’s going to be the same.

“You never assume you’re going to be able to take 10 wickets so quickly in a match. We’ll be preparing in the same way we would for every team.”