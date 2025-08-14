Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nat Sciver-Brunt helps Trent Rockets to first Hundred win

Sciver-Brunt finished unbeaten on 51 from 29 balls.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 14 August 2025 13:07 EDT
Nat Sciver-Brunt was the standout for Trent Rockets (John Walton/PA)
Trent Rockets Women claimed their first victory of The Hundred in emphatic fashion against previously unbeaten London Spirit.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt led the Rockets to 149 for six with an unbeaten half-century, and they bowled out the reigning champions for 116 with five balls remaining to claim a 33-run win.

Openers Bryony Smith and Natasha Wraith set the tone for the visitors at Lord’s with a partnership of 62 for the opening wicket – Smith scoring 42 from 23 balls.

Both fell to Eva Gray, who then went on to dismiss Heather Graham and Emma Jones in successive balls, but Sciver-Brunt remained at the crease and finished her innings unbeaten on 51 from 29 balls.

London Spirit lost wickets at regular intervals, with only Kira Chathli, Cordelia Griffith and Charli Knott reaching double figures, while Kirstie Gordon claimed four wickets for only 15 runs off 20 balls.

