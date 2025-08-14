Jamie Smith leads London Spirit to win over Trent Rockets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Spirit claimed their second win of The Hundred with a 21-run victory over Trent Rockets.

England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith scored a half century for the hosts at Lord’s as they reached a total of 162 for five and Joe Root’s Rockets, who had won their opening two matches, were unable to keep pace in reply.

Smith was eventually caught by his England team-mate Root off the bowling of Sam Cook for 52 but captain Kane Williamson maintained the pace with 45, while Ollie Pope and Ashton Turner also contributed valuable runs.

Openers Tom Banton and Root got London Spirit off to a strong start in their reply, putting on 73 for the first wicket, but Marcus Stoinis, who smashed four sixes, was the only other batter to make an impression.

There was a painful end to his innings after only three balls, meanwhile, for Tom Alsop, who left the field with blood streaming from his nose after a bouncer from Jamie Overton found a way through.

The Rockets ultimately came up well short, finishing their innings on 141 for six.

There was success for the midlands outfit in the women’s event, though, the Rockets claiming their first victory of the season in emphatic fashion.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt led them to 149 for six with an unbeaten half-century, and they bowled out reigning champions Spirit for 116 with five balls remaining to claim a 33-run win.

Openers Bryony Smith and Natasha Wraith set the tone for the visitors at Lord’s with a partnership of 62 for the opening wicket – Smith scoring 42 from 23 balls.

Both fell to Eva Gray, who then went on to dismiss Heather Graham and Emma Jones in successive balls, but Sciver-Brunt remained at the crease and finished her innings unbeaten on 51 from 29 balls.

London Spirit lost wickets at regular intervals, with only Kira Chathli, Cordelia Griffith and Charli Knott reaching double figures, while Kirstie Gordon claimed four wickets for only 15 runs off 20 balls.