England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt to miss entire India T20 series due to injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of their T20 series against India due to a left groin injury.

The all-rounder was ruled out of Friday’s clash with a groin injury that she sustained during the second match in Bristol and the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Saturday she will be unavailable for the remainder of the series.

England have already been dealt a major injury blow this summer with Heather Knight absent due to a hamstring injury, but Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection ahead of the ODI series against India, which begins on July 16.

Tammy Beaumont stepped up to captain in her absence for the third T20 at the Oval on Friday, which England won with a last-ball five-run victory to keep the five-match series alive.

India lead the series 2-1 with games in Manchester and Birmingham left to play and the ECB confirmed that Beaumont will continue to lead England for the remainder of the T20s.

Maia Bouchier has been called up to replace Sciver-Brunt in the team, having not featured for England since their whitewash defeat by Australia in December.

In a post on X, the ECB said: “Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of the Vitality IT20 series against India due to the injury to her left groin she sustained in Bristol.

“Tammy Beaumont will continue to captain in her absence, with Maia Bouchier replacing Sciver-Brunt in the squad. Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection for the start of the Metro Bank ODI series.”