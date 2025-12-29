Official MCG pitch rating revealed after backlash following Boxing Day Ashes Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch, where England secured a four-wicket victory over Australia in a dramatic two-day Ashes Test, has been officially deemed ‘unsatisfactory’ by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The unusual conditions led to a swift conclusion and are now set to cost Cricket Australia an estimated £5 million.

Head curator Matthew Page expressed his "state of shock" at the rapid collapse of the match, which saw 10mm of grass on the surface, providing lavish movement for seam bowlers.

Even England captain Ben Stokes, despite his team's win, remarked there would be "hell on" if such a pitch were to be produced elsewhere in the world, while ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan branded the pitch a “joke”.

Match referee Jeff Crowe confirmed the ICC's second-lowest rating, stating: "The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point."

Ben Stokes admitted there would be ‘hell on’ if the Melbourne pitch was produced somewhere else in the world ( Getty Images )

Pitches are categorised as 'very good', 'satisfactory', 'unsatisfactory', or 'unfit', with six demerit points over five years leading to a 12-month ban from international matches.

This ruling contrasts with the first Test in Perth last month, which also concluded in two days as Australia took an early lead in the five-match series, yet its pitch received the ICC’s highest 'very good' rating.

England's consolation win, which leaves them trailing 3-1 ahead of the final Test in Sydney, carries significant financial repercussions.

A sell-out crowd of over 90,000 was anticipated for day three, meaning the premature end will trigger an avalanche of refunds and substantial losses from merchandise, food, and drink sales.

England will now head to Sydney for the final Test, which begins on January 4, aiming to finish the series on a high.