Matthew Hoggard: I was ‘cancelled’ over Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard says that his wife became “suicidal” and his life was “ruined” in the aftermath of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Hoggard was implicated in the case after allegations made by Rafiq, and in 2023, he was found guilty of charges of using racist and/or discriminatory language and was fined £4,000 by an England and Wales Cricket Board commission.

And in an interview with The Telegraph, the 48-year-old said the incident “ruined me and my family for a year, maybe longer”.

“I got cancelled massively. I didn’t want to leave the house. I was a recluse,” said Hoggard, who retired from the game in 2013.

Speaking on the effect the situation had on his family, Hoggard said that his wife “was suicidal” at the time, adding that he “knew how the defibrillator worked in the village, and where it was, and I knew what pills she had”.

“It was horrible, absolutely horrible,” he added.

Hoggard, who has since moved onto different business ventures since retiring and now owns a cookery school, added that his own personal and business ventures had been affected, with “big brands” refusing to work with him.

But despite this, he said that the “thing that really irks” him is that Rafeeq managed to “change the narrative” on occasion.

“The conversation I had privately on a phone call with him is completely different to the things he was saying in the press,” said the 2005 Ashes winner.

He went on to criticise the ECB’sd handling of the case, adding that he “felt stitched up in a kangaroo court”.

Nevertheless, he remains staunch in his own defence, adding that he “was adamant that what happened in that changing room wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t victimisation, it wasn’t racism”.