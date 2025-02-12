Australia spin star Matt Kuhnemann reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia spin bowler Matt Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action after his dominant performance in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday that International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials cited Kuhnemann over his action after the second Test in Galle.

The left-arm spinner was the most prolific bowler in Australia's 2-0 whitewash, taking 16 wickets at an average of 17.18 after overcoming a thumb injury to play in the series.

Kuhnemann will now need to have his action tested to prove its legality. A bowler is allowed 15 degrees of extension in their elbow before a delivery is considered illegal.

The 28-year-old's action has never previously been questioned in his professional career, which included five Tests and four one-day internationals.

“The Australian team was notified of the match officials’ referral following the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“Matt has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five Test matches and four one-day internationals. He has played 55 Big Bash League games since 2018. This is the first time in those eight years of professional cricket that his action [has] been questioned.

“Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC and independent experts in line with ICC regulations. No further comment will be made by Cricket Australia or Matthew until the matter is resolved.”

open image in gallery Matt Kuhnemann starred as Australia won in Sri Lanka ( Getty Images )

Kuhnemann, who made his Test debut in India in 2023, won’t be allowed to play international cricket until his bowling action is cleared by independent experts, although he can play for Tasmania at domestic level.

The spinner was not selected for Australia’s squad for two ODIs in Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday or the Champions Trophy later this month. He has not played a white-ball international since 2022.