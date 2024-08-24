England’s Mark Wood to miss day four against Sri Lanka due to thigh injury

Support truly

Mark Wood will not feature on day four of England’s first Test against Sri Lanka after picking up a thigh injury.

Wood left the field just two balls into his 11th over on Friday evening and, after being assessed by medical staff, has been advised to rest.

England will hope they can still push for victory without missing Wood’s express pace, with Sri Lanka set to resume just 82 ahead on 204 for six.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “England pace bowler Mark Wood has sustained a right thigh muscle injury late on the third day of the first Rothesay Test against Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford.

“He will not return to the field today and will continue to be assessed by the England medical team to determine the full extent of the injury.”