Marcus Trescothick expects Jos Buttler to find England return ‘really enjoyable’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Marcus Trescothick has tipped Jos Buttler to be rejuvenated when he takes back the England white-ball captaincy this winter after an extended lay-off.

A nagging calf injury sidelined Buttler for both T20 and ODI series against Australia but he kept an eye on England’s reset from the dressing room alongside Trescothick, the interim white-ball head coach.

Trescothick is responsible for laying the groundwork for Brendon McCullum to attempt to repeat the success he has had with the Test side when he unifies the England head coach roles in the new year.

Described by McCullum as “a little bit miserable” during England’s two failed World Cup defences, Buttler, according to Trescothick, might now have a different perspective after his enforced absence.

“I expect him to find it really enjoyable going forward,” Trescothick said of Buttler, who is on course to be fit for England’s next white-ball assignment in the Caribbean in a few weeks’ time.

“The style that Brendon wants to implement into the white-ball stuff there’s no reason why Jos won’t fit into that mould, score millions of runs, captain well and fit back into the team perfectly.”

Harry Brook emerged with credit standing in as skipper for Buttler, inspiring a comeback from 2-0 down to get back to 2-2 in the ODI series against Australia before losing Sunday’s rain-affected decider.

Brook insisted afterwards he is happy to go back to the rank-and-file under Buttler, who Trescothick thinks will have learned plenty from watching both series against Australia from beyond the boundary.

“Around the group, it’s been a great opportunity for him, just to step back and not worry about the pressures of playing,” Trescothick said.

“He’s had the opportunity to work with players and coaches, talk, build relationships, understand what’s going on, sit back and watch a little bit sometimes and see how the team is operating.

“When you’re playing, you’re so engrossed in what’s happening so it’s an opportunity to sit back a little bit.”

Buttler is likely to return as a wicketkeeper-batter for England’s ODI series against West Indies, which starts in Antigua on October 31, three days after the scheduled end of the Test tour of Pakistan.

Seven players who were in the ODI squad against Australia – including Brook and gloveman Jamie Smith – will be on a plane to Pakistan on Tuesday, highlighting just how extreme England’s hectic programme is.

The style that Brendon wants to implement into the white-ball stuff there's no reason why Jos won't fit into that mould, score millions of runs, captain well and fit back into the team perfectly Marcus Trescothick

Trescothick, who will go back to his role as assistant coach in Pakistan, hinted any multi-format players not involved in the third Test in Rawalpindi may find themselves on a plane to the Caribbean.

“You’re not going to have a massive changeover between here and the Caribbean,” he said.

“Whether we’ll pick the majority of this squad, there may be a few guys that may not feature in all the Test matches over there (that) may drift in (for the ODIs).”

England have given opportunities to youth and inexperience this month after moving on from Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali, who has since announced his retirement from international cricket.

Ben Stokes revealed last week he is open to a white-ball return under McCullum while England emphasised that Joe Root, another 2019 World Cup winner, had been rested from the ODIs after a hectic Test summer.

Trescothick feels there is still room for the pair – both of whom played their most recent ODI last November at the World Cup – to come back with next year’s Champions Trophy on the horizon.

“Of course there is,” Trescothick added.

“Whenever you’re bringing that calibre of player back into it and the amount of experience that they have, that’s going to bolster the squad.

“Whether they’re selected for the first XI, that’s Brendon’s decision but having the calibre of that type of player waiting or just resting and giving an opportunity to other guys is really handy.”