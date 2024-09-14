Liam Livingstone savours ‘best’ innings as England set up Australia T20 decider

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Liam Livingstone savoured his “best” innings for England after underpinning a T20 series-levelling victory over Australia at Cardiff with a barnstorming 87 off 47 deliveries.

The Cumbrian all-rounder has struggled with form and fitness concerns for large spells since a golden summer three years ago, when he struck the fastest T20 century by an Englishman in a losing cause against Pakistan.

Back playing cricket pain-free, Livingstone followed up taking two for 16 off three overs by leading England to the brink of chasing down 194 with just his third 50-plus score on his 50th T20 appearance.

Liam Livingstone’s 87 off 47 balls contained five sixes and six fours (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

While he was irritated at getting out with the scores level, England crept home with three wickets and six balls to spare in the second T20 to set up a winner-takes-all showdown at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday.

“I’m still a bit annoyed,” Livingstone said. “I’ve done it a couple of times in the last few weeks. I don’t know if it’s a lack of concentration. But it was one to win off eight balls.

“I think I played better in the innings against Pakistan, I struck the ball better. But I don’t really care about scoring runs in losses, it’s all about winning games.

“I want to win games for England and I feel like I’ve done that here. I’d take a first-baller to win the game so this is probably ranks as the best.

“I’m enjoying playing cricket. I’ve had some dark times over the last two and a half years, so it’s nice to enjoy it.”

Livingstone had a tentative start, beaten on the outside edge first up before surviving Australia’s review for lbw in an over where Sean Abbott snared Will Jacks and Jordan Cox inside three balls.

He gained some payback with three fours in an over off Abbott but a tug-of-war T20 swung back to Australia when stand-in captain Phil Salt was seduced into attacking part-time spinner Matthew Short.

With 104 required off the last 10 overs, Livingstone put on a boundary-laden 90 in 47 deliveries with Jacob Bethell, who contributed 44 off 24 balls on just his second international appearance.

While Livingstone took the plaudits after thrashing five sixes and six fours, Bethell demonstrated his potential by taking down Adam Zampa, clubbing Australia’s premier spinner for 20 in five balls.

With 25 needed off the last four overs, Bethell was bowled attempting a reverse sweep before Sam Curran holed out, both off Short, who had only previously taken two international wickets but had his maiden professional five-for when Livingstone was castled and Brydon Carse senselessly slogged in the air.

Jacob Bethell impressed in just his second T20 for England (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Adil Rashid scurried through for the single England needed after Livingstone had broken the back of the chase, helped by Bethell, his team-mate at Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

“He played beautifully,” Livingstone added of Bethell. “That over (off Zampa) was the real turning point. He’s an incredible talent, for a 20-year-old kid.

“For a lad that’s 20 years old, to take down one of the best bowlers in white-ball cricket over the last two years just shows what he’s got.

“As an England player it’s great to have someone like that in our team but as an England fan over the next 10-15 years, we’ve got an incredible talent on our hands.”

Australia made 193 for six, reaching 67 for one in the powerplay while they added 60 in the last five overs, with Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 50 his first international half-century.

Brydon Carse, right, exceeded 90mph and took a couple of wickets (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

Barely a fortnight after returning to professional cricket following a three-month ban for historical breaches of betting rules, Carse impressed with two for 26 in which he exceeded 90mph.

Livingstone, who has been dropped from England’s ODI squad to face Australia this month, was the pick of the bowlers but curiously did not complete his four-over allotment for the second match running.

“Salty keeps bringing me on in the 11th over, I can’t really bowl four on the bounce,” Livingstone said with a smile. “But, listen, we’ve got a lot of options which is something we pride ourselves on.

“It’s coming out my hand really nicely at the moment. Maybe I’ll be in (Salt’s) ear a little bit earlier on Sunday.”