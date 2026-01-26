Liam Dawson won’t ‘overthink’ Test prospects as he prepares for T20 World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Dawson insists he is not thinking about challenging to become England’s regular Test spinner as he focuses on his first T20 World Cup at the age of 35.

England took Shoaib Bashir to the Ashes as their premier spinner but the 22-year-old was left out of all five Tests as all-rounder Will Jacks was chosen to provide a spin option.

The door therefore appears wide open for English spinners to stake a claim. Dawson has played four Tests, spanning from his debut in 2016 to the fourth Test against India last summer.

He was overlooked for the trip Down Under but is a key part of England’s white-ball team and has impressed in the first two ODIs in Sri Lanka – with the series level at 1-1 heading into Tuesday’s decider.

The Hampshire left-armer, though, is not allowing himself to think about a Test future.

“It’s not something I’ve overly thought about. Obviously got the World Cup to focus on first, domestic cricket in England, see how that goes and then see where we end up,” Dawson said.

“I really enjoyed (that Test). It was enjoyable to play it again.

“(The Ashes was) not something I overly thought. I played that one Test match and you can’t control selection at times, but it’s something I didn’t really overthink.”

The Hampshire left-armer was selected in the 2016 T20 World Cup squad but never played and has twice been a travelling reserve.

He is set to play a key role among England’s spin attack at next month’s tournament, starting against Nepal in Mumbai on February 9.

“Obviously the older you get, sometimes you don’t expect to be involved,” Dawson added.

“I’m 35 but it’s been amazing to be back involved. Obviously the World Cup is going to be a really cool occasion if selected to play and really looking forward to that.

“Exciting to go to a World Cup and play there. Hopefully we can win tomorrow and build some confidence.”

England won their first away ODI under Brendon McCullum – ending an 11-match losing streak on their travels – with victory in the second ODI on Saturday.

Captain Harry Brook deployed six spinners as England found a successful formula on a tough wicket.

Dawson admits trying to stake a claim as an English spinner is hard, with the 50-over competition marginalised as a result of the Hundred during the summer while conditions can often be more conducive for seam bowling.

“I really enjoy 50-over cricket. I was lucky enough to play a hell of a lot of it when I was younger,” he added.

“The age I’m at, we grew up with 50-over cricket. We’ve managed to play a lot of that. It’s a format I really enjoy.

“It’s probably a lot weaker than what it used to be, that competition.

“I think in England you’ve grown up to sometimes be the back-up for the seamers on seamer-friendly conditions. But you still have a job to do in that.

“You try and hold an end sometimes. It’s not all doom and gloom in England bowling spin. You do get a couple of good venues.”

Jofra Archer and the rest of England’s T20 World Cup squad have joined up with the group in Sri Lanka.

The fast bowler is not set to feature in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Kandy on Friday, having missed the final two Ashes Tests with a side strain.