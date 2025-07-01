Leicestershire hammered by Middlesex to end unbeaten season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leicestershire were defeated for the first time in this year’s Rothesay County Championship after losing by an innings and 127 runs to Middlesex.

The Division Two leaders were bowled out for 205 in the first innings, Naavya Sharma’s four for 43 having done the damage, and Middlesex enforced the follow-on.

Noah Cornwell then took three for 60 in the second innings, including the final wicket of Sam Wood to end the match, as Leicestershire tumbled to 202 all out with Logan van Beek’s unbeaten 36 their top score.

In Division One, Surrey remain on top against Durham, who trail by 477 runs despite a valiant century from Alex Lees.

In response to Surrey’s mammoth 820 for nine, skipper Lees posted 125 before being dismissed by Daniel Worrall, whose four for 49 also included the scalp of Ollie Robinson for 79.

Matthew Fisher chipped in with three for 69 as Durham reached stumps on 343 for nine.

Worcestershire took complete control of their clash with Hampshire after forcing their opponents to follow on and ending the day with a 372-run lead.

Replying to 679 for seven declared, Hampshire were bowled out for 221 with Tom Taylor taking four for 42 and Tilak Varma top-scoring with 56.

They then fell to 86 for three in their second inning after Adam Finch took two for five in eight overs.

Centuries from Ben Slater and Jack Haynes helped Nottinghamshire take a 126-run lead over Somerset.

Slater was dismissed early for 124 by Jack Leach, who claimed six wickets overall – including Ishan Kishan for 77 and Lyndon James for 66.

Haynes starred with 157 off 295 balls before being trapped lbw by Leach as Nottinghamshire were all out for 509 and Liam Patterson-White removed nightwatchman opener Matt Henry to end the one over so far of Somerset’s second innings.

James Coles hit 150 as Sussex took a 30-run lead over Warwickshire.

Aided by a valuable 45 from Fynn Hudson-Prentice, the all-rounder lifted his side to 533, with Corey Rocchiccioli taking six for 173.

Skipper Alex Davies will start day four unbeaten on 48 as Warwickshire reached 88 for one at stumps.

Matthew Revis made a century as Yorkshire took the upper hand against Essex.

Shane Snater took four wickets – including Adam Lyth for 84 – but Revis and tail-ender Ben Coad made 150 and 89 respectively and put on 169 for the ninth wicket.

Coad then picked up two early wickets as Essex were restricted to 33 for three in their second innings, still 58 runs in arrears.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Lancashire will resume on day four looking to close out victory over Derbyshire.

Aston Turner smashed an unbeaten 121 for Lancashire along with George Balderson’s rapid 82 before they declared on 406 for six.

Derbyshire’s chase got off to a tricky start when James Anderson struck in the fifth over to dismiss Caleb Jewell for nine and they closed on 139 for three with skipper Wayne Madsen unbeaten on 39.

Northamptonshire produced four centurions to earn a 58-run lead over Kent as a high-scoring match headed towards a draw.

Ricardo Vasconcelos made 100 and Calvin Harrison 122 before Saif Zaib and Justin Broad closed on 150 and 107 respectively in a total of 624 for six, Kent having declared on 566 for eight.

Colin Ingram and Ben Kellaway both scored tons to give Glamorgan a sizeable lead over Gloucestershire.

Kellaway top-scored with 139, putting on 254 with Ingram (117) for the fifth wicket. Chris Cooke added 75 before Glamorgan were bowled out for 528 and Gloucestershire reached stumps on 12 without loss, 136 behind.