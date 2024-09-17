Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has reportedly withdrawn an application for membership of Sunningdale Golf Club after members threatened a veto.

Pietersen is a talented golfer who plays off a handicap of two, and lives near the Berkshire countryside course.

Friends of the 44-year-old recently asked if the ex-batter could join the club, which charges £92,000 for a full membership.

But according to The Telegraph, four existing members indicated they would object to Pietersen’s application before he could formally be proposed.

Under Sunningdale’s rules, if one member votes ‘no’ to a new golfer joining the club, they are rejected.

“All it takes is one difficult member to stop the process, so before a vote new members are verbally discussed by existing members,” a source close to the club told The Telegraph. “The formal process wasn’t even started because it was made clear there would be objections.

“Kevin was effectively black-balled – I’ve no idea why. He’s a good golfer and wouldn’t have caused any problems. I think he’s a member of Wentworth so he will have to make do with playing there for now.”

Kevin Pietersen plays off a handicap of two ( PA Archive )

Sunningdale’s two courses are separated from Wentworth by a railway line in a picturesque patch of parkland. Pietersen will play at Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship pro-am this week.

Sunningdale’s list of members is secret, though Harry Styles, Gary Lineker and Sean Connery are among those rumoured to have been accepted. Andrew Strauss, Pietersen’s former England captain, is also said to be a member.