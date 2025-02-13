Kevin Pietersen ‘gobsmacked’ by England’s lack of training during India series as Jos Buttler defends side

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Pietersen has claimed that England “didn’t try” during their ODI series defeat to India, accusing Jos Buttler’s side of not holding a single training session during a disastrous trip.

A 3-0 clean sweep in the 50-over format followed a 4-1 T20I series defeat for the tourists, who were hoping to tune up ahead of the Champions Trophy, which begins in Pakistan next week.

A miserable trip on the pitch was compounded by mounting injury problems, with opener Ben Duckett the latest to sustain an issue in the third ODI. The left-hander suffered a groin injury and is a doubt for the upcoming tournament.

England have struggled significantly against spin since arriving in India, but according to former batter Pietersen, they have not necessarily sought to solve their issues in the nets.

The 44-year-old has been working as a commentator during the series and claimed that only Joe Root had netted during a disastrous series, with no team session held.

“I’m sorry, but I am absolutely gobsmacked that England did not have ONE team practice session since losing the 1st ODI and losing the T20 series,” Pietersen said on X, formerly Twitter. “How can this be? Seriously, how?

open image in gallery Kevin Pietersen believes Joe Root is the only England player to have a net during the series ( AP )

“I believe Joe Root was the only player to have a net this series, post Nagpur. There isn’t a single sportsman on this planet who can honestly say, that they’d improve without practicing whilst they’re getting beaten. There also cannot be one player in that England side that can sit on the plane leaving India and saying to themselves, they did everything they can to try help England win. And for that, I’m am actually incredibly sad this evening.

“Losing is fine if you’re giving your best to improve everyday and if England didn’t train during this series then they didn’t try. Heartbreaking for any England fan!”

A combined 7-1 margin across formats represented a disappointing start to life under Brendon McCullum, who is now England coach across both the red-ball and white-ball games.

The Test team have taken a more relaxed approach to training since McCullum’s arrival in 2022, while time on the golf course has been a regular feature, as it is for many international cricket teams.

Captain Buttler defended his side’s preparation and suggested that they had trained regularly during a series that featured eight games across 22 days.

“That’s not quite true,” Buttler said of Pietersen’s comments after the final ODI defeat in Ahmedabad.

open image in gallery Jos Buttler has defended his side after accusations of laziness ( AP )

“I think we’ve had a reasonably long tour, a few long travel days, there have been a couple of times we’ve not trained but we’ve certainly done plenty of training throughout the tour.

“We obviously try to create a really good environment, but don’t mistake that for a lazy environment or a lack of effort. The guys are desperate to perform, do well and improve.”

England begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia on Saturday 22 February in Lahore.