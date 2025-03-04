Cricket world gathers to pay respects to Kent and England great Derek Underwood
Zak Crawley and Chris Cowdrey were among those to pay their respects to Kent and England great Derek Underwood at a service of thanksgiving at Canterbury Cathedral on Tuesday.
Underwood, who died last April at the age of 78, remains the most prolific spinner to play Test cricket for England, claiming 297 scalps in a remarkable career.
A staunch one-club man, ‘Deadly’ represented Kent with pride on more than 900 occasions.
England opener Crawley was among those in attendance at his memorial, while one time England captain Cowdrey spoke at the 45-minute service in tribute.
Club president vice-admiral Tim Laurence and Underwood’s daughter Heather offered readings, while former team-mate John Shepherd read a poem.
Squad members Joe and Jaydn Denly, Tawanda Muyeye and Chris Benjamin, as well as chief executive Simon Storey and president elect Richard Ellison, were also among the congregation as was England and Wales Cricket Board CEO Richard Gould.