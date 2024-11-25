Selection headache for New Zealand as Kane Williamson returns to squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

New Zealand are ready to welcome Kane Williamson back for their series opener against England but face a selection dilemma after whitewashing India in his absence.

Williamson is fit again after a groin injury saw him sit out the entirety of a famous 3-0 away win and proved his readiness by reeling off a half-century in his comeback match for Northern Districts last week.

Despite the temptation not to change a winning team, Williamson’s status as the country’s record run-scorer means he will walk straight back into the XI in Christchurch on Thursday.

It falls to head coach Gary Stead and captain Tom Latham to break the bad news to one of their victorious side, with Will Young vulnerable despite averaging 48.80 against India in the pivotal number three spot.

“Obviously Kane will come back into the side, he’s a superb player as we know but that creates some headaches for Tom and I to get our heads around,” said Stead.

“Kane is obviously a class player, one of the best in the world, so he will be playing somewhere in that lineup. It’s just how we manage to shape the rest of the team around that.

“What happened over there was magic, the team played superbly well, and probably outplayed India in most facets of the game. We’re excited about what we did there and also looking ahead to what is a huge challenge for us against a quality England side.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a cracker of a Test series. We’ll see some fireworks I would suggest.”

It's nice he's come to it on his terms and worked out it's the right time for him. We'll certainly miss him when he's not here. Gary Stead on the retiring Tim Southee

New Zealand will field all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips as spin options alongside a four-pronged pace attack featuring one of two potential debutants, Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy.

Veteran Tim Southee will lead the attack in his farewell series, having announced his imminent retirement against the same opponents he started against all the way back in 2008.

“He’s been a fantastic player for a long period of time. We’ll certainly miss him when he’s not here but that time does come for everyone,” said Stead.

“It’s nice he’s come to it on his terms and worked out it’s the right time for him. We’ll certainly miss him when he’s not here.”