Kane Williamson returns to frustrate England

England were frustrated by the returning Kane Williamson as New Zealand reached 193 for three by tea on day one of the first Test in Christchurch.

Williamson missed his side’s stunning whitewash of India with a groin injury, but marked his return at the Hagley Oval with a regal 77 not out to underpin the home side’s innings.

The 34-year-old was at the crease by the start of the third over following Gus Atkinson’s early breakthrough and proved his enduring class as he led three half-century stands with Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell.

Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to send the Black Caps in, hoping to find some early signs of life in a green-tinged pitch.

There was instant success for Atkinson when he had Devon Conway caught and bowled from round the wicket but England failed to build consistent pressure.

New Zealand skipper Latham, fresh from leading the triumphant 3-0 win over India, was unfazed by the early loss and quickly settled into a steady scoring rhythm as he compiled a measured 47.

Williamson had a minor scare on nought when he edged Chris Woakes in front of the slips but played his part in a solid stand of 58 for the second wicket.

England were keen to part them before their partnership progressed any further and Carse got the job done in his third over, Latham caught behind off a full ball that shaped away and clipped the edge.

Williamson began to look in ominous mood as he tested out the middle of his bat with some confident pulls but a third breakthrough would have put English noses in front at lunch.

Instead they let Ravindra slip through their grasp in the last over of the session. After his first two overs cost 19, Stokes tightened up his line and got a sliver of a nick on the way through to Pope.

Remarkably, neither Stokes nor the cordon mustered an appeal and New Zealand went into the break at 104 for two.

England called on Shoaib Bashir for a change of pace in the afternoon session and luck was with the 21-year-old. The off-spinner was still searching for rhythm when he served up a full-toss to Ravindra, whose eyes lit up before he thumped a catch straight to short midwicket.

He threw his head back in disbelief that he had picked out Zak Crawley and given up a hard fought knock of 34. At the other end Williamson showed no such carelessness.

After Carse rattled his helmet, the number three hit the Durham man for back to back fours off front and back foot. He helped himself to two more when Bashir drifted down leg, reaching 50 in 90 deliveries.

There was a first look at the part-time spin of debutant Jacob Bethell in the run-up to tea, Williamson asserting himself by sweeping the newcomer’s first ball for four.