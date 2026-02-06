Australia’s Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup as injury woes continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup in a heavy blow for the team after losing his race to be fit for the global showpiece.

Hazlewood missed the Ashes with hamstring and Achilles injuries, but had been expected to play at least part of the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"We were hopeful Josh‹would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage but the latest indications he is still some time away and accelerating his program will carry too much risk," selector Tony Dodemaide said on Friday.

"We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time," he added in a Cricket Australia statement.

open image in gallery Josh Hazlewood (right) joins Pat Cummins on the sidelines for the T20 World Cup ( REUTERS )

With Mitchell Starc having retired from T20 and Pat Cummins also ruled out with a back injury, it will be the first World Cup in more than a decade without at least one of Australia's champion pace trio.

Cricket Australia said fastbowler Nathan Ellis and batter Tim David were on track to be available for the group stage, while legspinner Adam Zampa would be available for the first match against Ireland in Colombo next week.

Australia, the 2021 champions, head into the tournament after a 3-0 whitewash in their warmup T20 series in Pakistan.