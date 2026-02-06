Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup as injury woes continue

The Australia paceman has lost his race to be fit for the competition after missing the Ashes with hamstring and Achilles injuries

Josh Hazlewood will not feature in India and Sri Lanka due to injury
Josh Hazlewood will not feature in India and Sri Lanka due to injury (Getty Images)

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup in a heavy blow for the team after losing his race to be fit for the global showpiece.

Hazlewood missed the Ashes with hamstring and Achilles injuries, but had been expected to play at least part of the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"We were hopeful Josh‹would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage but the latest indications he is still some time away and accelerating his program will carry too much risk," selector Tony Dodemaide said on Friday.

"We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time," he added in a Cricket Australia statement.

Josh Hazlewood (right) joins Pat Cummins on the sidelines for the T20 World Cup
Josh Hazlewood (right) joins Pat Cummins on the sidelines for the T20 World Cup (REUTERS)

With Mitchell Starc having retired from T20 and Pat Cummins also ruled out with a back injury, it will be the first World Cup in more than a decade without at least one of Australia's champion pace trio.

Cricket Australia said fastbowler Nathan Ellis and batter Tim David were on track to be available for the group stage, while legspinner Adam Zampa would be available for the first match against Ireland in Colombo next week.

Australia, the 2021 champions, head into the tournament after a 3-0 whitewash in their warmup T20 series in Pakistan.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in