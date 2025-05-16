Somerset coach Jason Kerr backs James Rew to follow in Jos Buttler’s footsteps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Somerset coach Jason Kerr is confident James Rew will feel at home in England’s squad, likening the Test call-up to a young Jos Buttler.

The uncapped 21-year-old will be part of Ben Stokes’ squad for next week’s one-off fixture against Zimbabwe, replacing the injured Jordan Cox as cover for the top seven having racked up his 10th first-class century earlier this month.

He was cleared to play against Sussex in the latest round of Rothesay County Championship games, making a Bazball-esque 46 off 47 balls on Friday, and will head to Trent Bridge at the conclusion to train with the Test team.

His path has been strikingly similar to former one-day captain Buttler’s, both wicketkeeper-batters going from King’s College in Taunton to the Somerset first team and quickly on to the national side.

And Kerr has a familiar feeling as Rew prepares to enter the England scene.

“I look back to Jos coming through and thinking, ‘it’s inevitable he’ll get international recognition sooner rather than later’. With Rewy you always felt he had that little something too,” he told the PA news agency.

“There’s not so much of a comparison with who they are as people, but it’s there in the questions they ask you and the way they approach their practice. When Jos was a young player he wouldn’t ask the questions other young players did. Same thing with Rewy.

“They’ve got a real curiosity about the game and as a coach that excites you, they challenge you. They just want to get better and they see the game differently.

“He’s a great lad and when he’s working you can just see someone so hungry to better themselves.”

While Rew’s debut will likely have to wait a little longer, only an injury would catapult him into the XI at Nottingham, Kerr has no qualms about how he would respond.

“We always talk as coaches about playing each ball on its merits and he has an innate ability to do that. He always plays the ball, never the occasion, never the bowler,” he said.

“He’ll enjoy the environment and see it as an opportunity to grow and learn. A huge amount of the challenge is dealing with the occasion and the expectation. He’s got great maturity.

“If he gets the opportunity now or in the near future, we back him 100 per cent.”

Meanwhile, England are preparing to reduce the number of analysts involved with the men’s senior team. Senior analyst Nathan Leamon, who had a particularly close working relationship with World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, and white-ball analyst Freddie Wilde are understood to be moving on.

Head coach Brendon McCullum, who moved from a Test-only role to oversee all formats at the start of the year, is keen not to overload his players with too much information and is keen to see them solve problems under their own steam. Test skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook, the recently-appointed white-ball captain, both favour an instinctive approach, underpinned by data but not led by it.