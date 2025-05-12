Jos Buttler could face a club-versus-country dilemma following resumption of IPL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jos Buttler could find himself at the centre of a club-versus-country dilemma, with the end of the rescheduled Indian Premier League set to clash with England’s one-day series against the West Indies.

The richest T20 tournament in the world was paused last week, alongside the Pakistan Super League, as military hostilities between the two nations escalated sharply.

But, with a ceasefire seemingly holding, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) moved quickly to announce a resumption on Monday.

The final 17 matches of the campaign will now be played in six approved venues between May 17 and June 3, leaving franchises to try to reassemble their squads at short notice.

England’s first white-ball assignment of the season sees them take on the West Indies in three one-day internationals on May 29, June 1 and June 3, meaning a potential conflict of interests for former captain Buttler, whose Gujarat Titans side are currently top of the table and favourites to reach the knockout stage.

Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone all play for second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while others such as Jofra Archer, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Jamie Overton and Sam Curran are also involved and could be in England’s plans.

Buttler stepped down as captain earlier this year, replaced by Harry Brook, but remains a key part of the team. Personal feelings about going back to India are a major factor but the England and Wales Cricket Board have the deciding say on what their centrally contracted players do.

Sam Curran, Jamie Overton (CSK)

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans)

Moeen Ali (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Reece Topley, Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians)

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell (RCB)

Director of men’s cricket Rob Key had originally given permission for extended stays at the IPL, meaning Bethell was allowed to sit out the Zimbabwe Test later this month, but will now have to assess the new picture.

There may also be a similar conundrum for some West Indies players, including Buttler’s Titans team-mate Sherfane Rutherford as well as Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph and Romario Shepherd. Their national retainers are worth considerably less than those on offer at the ECB and it would be no surprise if they prioritised their franchise deals in any crunch decision.

The IPL matches are scheduled for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad – with Dharamsala notable by its absence after the last game before the hiatus was abandoned in dramatic fashion at the height of last week’s security concerns.

Devajit Saikia, secretary of the BCCI, said in a statement: “The BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025.

“After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season.

“The BCCI takes this opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India’s armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket.

“The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league.”

The Pakistan Super League is reportedly set to follow the IPL’s lead and announce a plan to complete its remaining eight matches in the country.

Although there is no official word from the Pakistan Cricket Board, media in the country have reported that the competition is set to resume following a meeting of officials on Monday.

Overseas players, many of whom have left the country, will not be obliged to return, and there is a possibility that all remaining fixtures will take place at one specific venue for security reasons, according to the reports.