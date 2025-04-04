Jordan Cox gives England reminder with opening-day century in Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Essex batter Jordan Cox gave the England selectors another reminder with a century as champions Surrey were made to toil on the opening day of the Rothesay County Championship.

Cox’s ninth first-class century and fifth inside a year – a quickfire 117 from 148 balls – helped Essex close on 355 for four at Chelmsford and overshadowed opener Paul Walter’s 95.

A Surrey pace attack devoid of Gus Atkinson, Dan Worrall and Tom Lawes was given some respite as Kemar Roach took two for 54 from 18 overs.

England’s Zak Crawley made just one as his batting woes continued in Kent’s Division Two match against Northamptonshire.

Crawley, who had a wretched tour of New Zealand before Christmas and was dropped by SA20 side Sunrisers Eastern Cape, lasted only seven deliveries as Kent were dismissed for 231.

But Northamptonshire also struggled with the bat in reply, closing on 118 for seven to trail by 113, with Rob Keogh unbeaten on 53.

Newly-promoted Yorkshire made a dismal start under new captain Jonny Bairstow, who made just 10 as his side were skittled out for 121 by Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl.

Yorkshire lost the last five wickets in four overs as Kyle Abbott and Liam Dawson took three wickets apiece before Hampshire closed on 164 for five to lead by 43 runs.

Colin Ackermann posted the first century of the season as Durham recovered to 370 for nine against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Australian pace bowler Fergus O’Neill took four for 74 on his debut for the home side, but Ackermann stole the show on his 34th birthday by making 116 as Durham battled back from 171 for five.

Somerset all-rounder Kasey Aldridge claimed five wickets in a Worcestershire batting collapse at Taunton, where the home side lead by 33 runs with six wickets remaining.

Worcestershire began strongly, reaching 102 for one, but were bundled out for 154, with seamer Aldridge taking five for 36 from eight overs.

Somerset stumbled to 39 for three in reply before closing on 187 for four, with Tom Banton is unbeaten on 84.

Sussex recovered from 40 for three to close on 386 for five against Warwickshire at Edgbaston thanks to centuries from Tom Clark and John Simpson. Clark struck 140 and Simpson made an unbeaten 116, sharing a 200-run partnership for the fifth wicket after Warwickshire debutant Ethan Bamber (three for 75) had made an early impact.

Derbyshire made a strong start in Division Two thanks to a six-wicket haul from Luis Reece (six for 52) and Anuj Dal’s four for 38 against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire were bowled out for 222 shortly after tea, Graeme van Buuren top-scoring with 67 before Derbyshire closed on 127 for two.

Leicestershire took control against Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens, bowling the hosts out for 229 – Ian Holland and Ben Mike took three wickets each – before reaching 65 for one in reply.

Lancashire made a promising start in their bid to bounce straight back to Division One in the absence of the injured James Anderson, bowling Middlesex out for 260 before replying with 68 without loss.

Lancashire’s rookie seamers Tom Aspinwall (four for 32) and debutant Ollie Sutton (two for 57) impressed as Middlesex collapsed from 215 for three before the visitors cut the deficit to 192 with 10 wickets remaining.