Champions Surrey complete comprehensive win over Yorkshire

Surrey completed a commanding Rothesay County Championship victory by an innings and 28 runs after dismissing Yorkshire for 229 at the Kia Oval.

Yorkshire had resumed on 185 for six, still trailing by 72 runs, with captain Jonny Bairstow having made a half-century.

However, after Surrey all-rounder Ryan Patel had bowled Bairstow for 77 to claim his first wicket of the season, the champions soon closed out the match.

Surrey secured a second victory of the campaign ahead of lunch when Jordan Thompson holed out for 16 off Jordan Clark, who finished with four for 45 while Tom Lawes returned three for 47.

Yorkshire slipped to a third defeat from their six Championship matches so far, sitting second bottom of the table above Worcestershire.

Surrey later reported the weekend’s fixture set a 21st century record crowd attendance for the County Championship at the Kia Oval of 14,853.

Durham wrapped up a seven-wicket win against leaders Nottinghamshire.

Resuming at 67 for one, Notts saw Ben Slater make 74 before Joe Clarke’s fine 119, a first century of the season, pushed them on through to 347.

Durham needed 91 in 18 overs – but Ben McKinney was bowled first ball by Mohammad Abbas before Emilio Gay also fell in the first over for a duck.

However, Colin Ackermann steadied the ship with an unbeaten 53 along with 31 from captain Alex Lees as Durham passed their required total in the 17th over at 92 for three.

In Division Two, Former England bowler James Anderson was left frustrated as despite taking another two wickets, Derbyshire held out for a draw against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Lancashire resumed at 141 for six, a lead of 285, which was extended to 184 for seven when the declaration came with Matty Hurst unbeaten on 56.

Given a victory target of 328 in 88 overs, Anderson accounted for both Derbyshire openers before Harry Came made 63.

Having reached 165 for tea, the visitors opted to play out the session as Martin Andersson plodded to 43 and Anuj Dal finished 13 not out off 114 deliveries in Derbyshire’s 220 for eight.

Gloucestershire closed out a three-wicket win over Kent to earn a long-awaited home Championship victory at Bristol, where Cameron Green’s unbeaten half-century saw them over the line.

Kent had started the day 43 runs ahead at 135 for four, with Chris Benjamin (58) last man out in a total of 253 as Ben Charlesworth took three wickets.

Chasing a target of 162, Gloucestershire then found themselves 138 for seven after Nathan Gilchrist bagged four for 43.

Australia international Green, though, dug in with 67 not out from 90 deliveries to see his side through to a first home Championship victory in almost three years.