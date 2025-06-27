Rob Key never doubted Jofra Archer’s desire to return to Test cricket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Key never doubted Jofra Archer’s resolve to return to Test cricket despite the temptations the lucrative T20 route might have presented to the England fast bowler.

Stress fractures in his right elbow and lower back have conspired to keep Archer on 13 Test caps since February 2021 and repeated setbacks could have seen him throw in his lot on the franchise circuit.

Key, England’s managing director of men’s cricket, suspects Archer would have been in high demand and the prospect is attractive because of a much lighter workload, required to bowl only four overs a game.

Archer has a deal with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, where he broke his thumb this year to derail hopes of a much-anticipated Test return for England at the start of the summer.

But Key was always certain Archer, who is in England’s squad for the second Test against India, was destined to play red-ball cricket again and argued he could now establish himself as an all-time great.

“Jofra has always been adamant that he’s wanted to play Test cricket,” said Key, speaking at a Rothesay media event in London.

“He’s had probably more so than anyone in the game… he could have been tempted to go down other routes and he’s never once done it. I’ve always had faith in Jofra.

“He could be one of the best bowlers we’ve had – and you only do that in Test cricket. Hopefully for the next few years, we’ll be fortunate to see Jofra have a chance to stake that claim.”

Key was coy about whether Archer would play at Edgbaston next week or in the third Test at Lord’s, starting in a fortnight, having only bowled 18 overs in his first first-class match in four years.

Archer bowled economically and at high pace in taking one for 32 at Durham this week but his coach at Sussex, Paul Farbrace, an ex-England assistant, believes the paceman needs more time in county cricket.

England, though, have painstakingly managed Archer to the brink of a Test comeback in the last couple of years, all thanks to the efforts of doctors, physios and especially fast bowling coach Neil Killeen.

Captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum will also be mindful of overloading Archer, whose initial injury woes were blamed on him bowling 42 overs in a Test against New Zealand in late 2019.

“The temptation at times with Jofra is that he can do a bit of everything but you’ve got to use him when he can impact the game,” said Key.

“Jofra’s been on a long period where he’s been building up and building up. I think we’ve gone slower than we could have done, the temptation would have been to rush him and to bring him back sooner.

“But we’ve gone down this road to make sure that we’re in this position now where we think he’ll be able to play. We’ve picked him in the squad and we’ll see how the conditions are (at Edgbaston).

“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue were the three frontline seamers, alongside captain Ben Stokes, to help England secure a five-wicket win over India and go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Jamie Overton and Sam Cook are also pushing for Test call-ups while Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood are optimistic of being involved at some point against Shubman Gill’s tourists.

“There was a time where you thought it was all about Wood and Archer and we needed that X-factor pace – but now we’ve got a few of them,” added Key. “Jofra is another piece in that puzzle.

“We don’t know who’s the next great England opening partnership because there’s a number of those options that could be the mainstay of England bowlers for years. I can’t wait to see who that will be.”