Jofra Archer dismisses centurion Shubman Gill as England chase victory

Jofra Archer dismissed India captain Shubman Gill for 103 on the stroke of lunch to boost England’s pursuit of victory on the last day of the fourth Rothesay Test.

Ben Stokes removed KL Rahul for 90 despite more fitness concerns emerging as he seemed discomforted by his right shoulder, having struggled with cramp and soreness in his left leg in the past two days.

India ended the session on 223 for four – still trailing by 88 after Archer found the edge of Gill, who passed 700 runs for the series and registered his fourth century in as many Tests on this tour.

England removing India’s two set batters has given the hosts fresh hope of moving into an unassailable 3-1 series lead, although Joe Root put down Ravindra Jadeja the ball after Gill had departed.

Stokes’ readiness to bowl was uncertain after dealing with cramp in his left leg and general soreness in the past couple of days, and he did not bowl on Saturday as India closed on 174 for two in 63 overs.

He was straight into the action on Sunday, bringing himself on after Liam Dawson had started the day, but it was clear he was in pain as he repeatedly rubbed his shoulder and straightened his right arm after almost every delivery of his eight-over burst.

Stokes might have had Gill on 81 but a drive burst through a leaping Ollie Pope’s hands at cover to give Gill his second reprieve, having been put down on 46 by Dawson on Saturday.

But variable bounce was increasingly in play and Rahul was struck on the knee roll by a delivery that jagged back and kept low, with an already-celebrating Stokes not even turning back to see umpire Rod Tucker’s finger being raised as a 188-run stand was ended.

Gill wore a painful blow to his bruised right hand and helmet after another delivery from Stokes leapt off a length but the India captain soldiered on to a ninth ton in 36 Tests.

Alongside Washington Sundar, promoted to number five in place of the injured Rishabh Pant, Gill took India into safer waters and the deficit into double digits after England had taken the new ball without much reward.

However, Gill then fiddled outside off to Archer a few minutes before lunch and feathered through a simple catch to Jamie Smith. Jadeja also edged his first ball but Root could not cling on to a head-high chance at first slip.