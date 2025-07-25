Ricky Ponting: ‘Absolutely no reason’ why Joe Root can’t be top Test run-scorer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Ponting insisted there is “absolutely no reason” why Joe Root cannot become Test cricket’s all-time top run-scorer after he was leapfrogged to second on the list by the Yorkshireman.

It was another red-letter day for Root, who eclipsed Rahul Dravid by getting to 30 on the third morning of the fourth Rothesay Test against India before moving ahead of Jacques Kallis with one extra run.

Better was to follow in the afternoon as Root moved serenely to a 38th Test hundred, joint fourth-highest alongside Kumar Sangakkara, and reaching 120 took him past Ponting’s haul of 13,378 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar is way out in front on 15,921 runs but Ponting believes the tally is not beyond reach, pointing out 34-year-old Root’s incredible recent form, which includes 25 centuries since turning 30.

“Congratulations Joe Root,” the former Australia captain said in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports. “A magnificent moment in history. Second on the table. Just the one more to go now.

“About two and a half thousand runs behind, but the way his career’s gone over the last four or five years there’s absolutely no reason why (he cannot be number one).

“You talk about the skill and class of player that Joe Root is, but you can’t ever underestimate the mental capacity side of things as well.

“He still has that hunger and desire to continue to find ways to improve and get better. Trust me, that doesn’t get easier the older you get. Find ways to change your game and improve.

“But he’s made little technical changes to make him a more complete and better Test match batsman.”

In the last year, Root has become England’s most prolific run-scorer in Tests and ODIs, snatching the record from Sir Alastair Cook in the former last October and the latter from Eoin Morgan last month.

Root was eventually dismissed for 150 to close to within 2,512 runs of Tendulkar, and England team-mate Ollie Pope echoed Ponting in claiming the record could be within his grasp in a couple of years.

“He loves playing for England in Test cricket more than anything so I’m sure if his body allows…he’ll obviously be driven to make it to number one,” Pope said.

“But I think he just wants to keep playing for as long as he can. The excitement he still has to play Test cricket, he’s always got the biggest smile on his face. The hunger he has for it, I wouldn’t be surprised if he can chase him down.

“It’s great from a team perspective having someone score so many runs so consistently. It’s not something we try and rely on but the way he steps up is incredible.”

Pope believes Root will be keen to continue his fine run of form in recent years in the final Test at the Kia Oval and then in this winter’s blockbuster Ashes in Australia, where he has never made a ton.

“It’s just a ridiculous number of hundreds (since turning 30) and I’m sure he’s hungry to get many more, especially in the next six games,” Pope added.

Root limped slightly off the field upon his dismissal although England confirmed at stumps he was only struggling with cramp.