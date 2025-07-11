Joe Root breaks Test record with outrageous catch against India
The England batter continued an excellent Test at Lord’s with a stunner at first slip
Joe Root took an outrageous catch at first slip to break a Test record and provide England with a crucial breakthrough on the second day of the third Test against India at Lord’s.
Root plucked his 211th grab in the format one-handed, going past Rahul Dravid as the non-wicketkeeper with the most catches in the history of Test cricket in style with a stunner off the bowling of Ben Stokes.
A dangerous partnership between India’s KL Rahul and Karun Nair had begun to develop after Jofra Archer had earlier struck in his opening over on his return to England whites, with the pair looked composed and calm as they combined for a tally of 61.
But Root ensured that the pair would progress no further after Nair had edged a ball from Stokes between England’s first slip and Jamie Smith with the gloves.
Pushed slightly wider alongside his keeper, Root sprawled low to his left and scooped his fingers beneath the ball as it died, with a review from the third umpire confirming that the catch had been taken cleanly.
The 34-year-old had previously shared the record jointly with former India batter Dravid, who had taken his 210 catches in eight more matches.
The crucial snare at slip continued a fine Test for England’s No 4, who completed his 37th Test century on Friday morning having ended the opening day 99 not out. That ton took him past the tally of 36 achieved by Dravid during his illustrious career.
