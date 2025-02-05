Jos Buttler explains ‘crucial role’ Joe Root must play on England ODI return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jos Buttler believes Joe Root could hold the key to success in three ODIs against India as the England captain urged his side to “double down” on their approach despite a T20 series thrashing.

England lost 4-1 in Brendon McCullum’s first series as white-ball head coach but now start their Champions Trophy preparations on Thursday in Nagpur against the 50-over World Cup finalists.

Root is set for his first ODI appearance in 15 months and will again be expected to be England’s glue, holding the innings together from number three in a role he performed with distinction up to the 2019 World Cup.

The Yorkshireman has flitted in and out of the ODI team since then because of his duties with the Test side, where he has been in outstanding form since relinquishing the captaincy two-and-a-half years ago.

“He’s one of the great players of the game in all formats and a vital part of ODI cricket for England for a long time,” Buttler said.

“I’m excited to see him in this phase of his career – look at what he’s done in Tests when he’s not had the captaincy, he’s back with that cheeky smile on his face and really enjoying his cricket.

“I’m expecting him to do exactly the same in this environment. He’s got loads of experience in ODI cricket which will be great for some of the guys who haven’t played as much in our group.

“He’s been a vital player for England in all formats and we really feel like he’s got a crucial role for us to play in these games.”

England’s batting has been unconvincing against India’s spinners, but there will be no diverting from the script of trying to put pressure on the opposition and bowlers always looking to take wickets.

Jos Buttler insistss England will double down on their approach despite T20 series defeat

“We believe that’s the best way for us to win games of cricket and get the best out of the players,” Buttler added. “We’ll double down on that.

“The 50-over format really suits everyone in the squad. Guys like Ben Duckett, the way he’s been playing in Test cricket and ODIs, it’s exactly the same. It’s the perfect blueprint for batting long and getting big hundreds.

“That’s one thing that is really exciting about ODI cricket as a batter, from numbers one to six, you have the opportunity to go and score hundreds, whereas in T20 cricket it’s difficult to score three figures from outside the top three. That’s something I am looking forward to.”

