Joe Root rules out taking on England white-ball captaincy: ‘That ship’s sailed’

Joe Root has ruled himself out of the running for the England white-ball captaincy, with the former Test skipper declaring that his “ship had sailed”.

England are seeking a successor to Jos Buttler after the wicketkeeper resigned in the wake of a group-stage exit from the Champions Trophy last month.

Rob Key, managing director of men’s cricket at the ECB, suggesting that all options were on the table as he looked for a replacement.

Harry Brook would appear to be the favourite for the role, particularly after his withdrawal from the Indian Premier League, while Test captain Ben Stokes was also mentioned as an individual under consideration by Key.

The name of Root had been suggested in some quarters as a potential short-term solution, too. While the 34-year-old has not played T20 international cricket since 2019, he remains a consistent performer in 50-over cricket but has never led England’s white-ball side.

However, having endured a bruising stint in charge of the Test team, Root would appear to have little desire to take on the vacancy.

"I've done my time as a captain in an England shirt but I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job," Root told Sky Sports. "I think that ship's sailed.

"The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of. There's so much talent and so much more to come from that team.

open image in gallery Joe Root led England’s Test team between 2017 and 2022 ( Getty Images )

"It's a really good opportunity to reset and to move forward again as a group and get back to the heights that we know we're capable of and where we were in and around that 2015 to 2019 phase."

Root led England in Test cricket between 2017 and 2022, with the Yorkshireman stepping down after a run of just one win in his final 17 matches.

Since winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019 and the T20 title in 2022 at Buttler’s first tournament, England have had three poor showings at global tournaments. They begin their white-ball summer against the West Indies at Edgbaston on 29 May.