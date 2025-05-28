Jamie Smith to open batting as England’s white-ball era under Harry Brook begins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Smith will open the batting as England’s new white-ball era under Harry Brook starts with the first of three one-day internationals against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

Smith has been a revelation at Test level with bat and gloves but his elevation to number three at the Champions Trophy earlier this year backfired as he made just 24 runs in three innings in Pakistan.

England had a torturous campaign with three defeats in three, leading to Jos Buttler’s resignation as captain, but Smith has been backed to set the tempo at the top of the order alongside Ben Duckett.

Before the Champions Trophy, Smith had only batted once in the top-three at 50-over level – for Surrey in 2019 – but his load is lightened as Buttler slots back into the rank and file as wicketkeeper.

Brook said: “Me and Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) just have this desire that Smudge (Smith) could be an unbelievable white-ball opener.

“I’m not saying he’s cemented his spot, but he’s going to get a good, good, good crack at it.

“He’s such an immense player. He can play the moving ball, as we’ve seen in Test cricket, and there’s no reason for why he can’t go out there and bang it as an opener.

“Baz actually said in Pakistan to me and a few lads – he just had this burning desire that Smudge could be an amazing opening batter in one-day cricket. We’re giving it a crack and see how he goes.”

Joe Root returns to first drop with Brook back at four while Buttler and all-rounders Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks, all three of whom were recalled from the Indian Premier League, complete the middle-order.

Buttler has averaged just 27.5 in his last 25 ODIs since his last 50-over century against South Africa in February 2023 but he comes into this series having found some fluency in the IPL.

Brook said: “I think Jos is the best white-ball batter in the world. It’s going to be amazing to have him still around and his batting is back to being the best in the world in my opinion.”

Bethell and Jacks will supplement frontline spinner Adil Rashid with Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahmood the pace options as England look to arrest an alarming slump in the format.

India New Zealand Australia Sri Lanka Pakistan South Africa Afghanistan England

England have been beaten in their last seven ODIs, their worst run since an 11-match losing streak in 2000-01, with Brook inheriting a side that sit eighth in the world rankings.

Avoiding a qualifier for the 2027 World Cup rests on them being in the top eight – or more likely top-nine due to sixth-placed South Africa being co-hosts – but England under Buttler rarely had a full complement of players available.

Brook, who has not yet settled on a vice-captain, added: “We’re going to try and have our best players as much as possible (from now on). There’s so much cricket to be played and we’ve got to try and help players with their scheduling as well.

“Obviously every series matters. We want to try and stay in the moment as much as possible, take it one game at a time and do our best to try and get a victory.”