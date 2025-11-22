Why Jamie Smith was given out in controversial second innings decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Smith’s dismissal in England’s second innings of the first Ashes Test was a controversial moment on another thrilling day of cricket.

England had continued their momentum from day one by quickly dismissing Nathan Lyon and navigating the morning session with a lead of 99 runs.

However, Australia fought back after lunch and a beautiful spell of bowling from Scott Boland, aided by Mitchell Starc, saw the tourists lose four wickets for 11 runs in just 19 deliveries.

Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Joe Root were all skittled during the combined spell from the two experienced Australians and when Starc nicked off Ben Stokes England had truly collapsed.

Smith was the only recognised batter remaining and attempted to guide a short ball from Brendan Doggett away on the legside.

There was a furious appeal from Travis Head at short leg, but the umpire initially gave it not out before Australia decided to review.

That set up a five-minute consultation of the technology from the third umpire who used snicko, video replay and enhanced pictures to decide that Smith had made contact with the ball.

As the review went on, the replays showed a clear gap between bat and ball at the time snicko registered a noise which convinced the England fans, and some watching commentators that Smith would be judged not out.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

That was not the case with the third umpire determining that the murmur on snicko was enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision.

According to TNT Sports pundit Steven Finn, the Snicko technology is slightly different to the Ultra Edge technology used in England and allows for a one frame discrepancy between images and noise which explains why the pictures were out of sync with the images shown to the third umpire.

A similar incident occurred in Australia’s first innings but on that occasion Marnus Labuschagne was judged to be not out.

Smith’s dismissal was one of nine English wickets to fall in the afternoon session of day two as the tourists were bowled out for 164 with Australia needing 205 runs to win the Test.