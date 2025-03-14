Jamie Overton hopes overseas stars ‘improve everybody’s performance’ in Hundred

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Overton is optimistic the influx of overseas stars and the competitive balance between the eight teams in The Hundred this summer can help drive up the standard of English white-ball cricket.

The set-up for this year’s edition was described as the “strongest and most even set of squads we’ve had so far” by left-arm quick Tymal Mills following Wednesday’s draft to all but finalise the line-ups.

Having been selected first by London Spirit, Overton is set to share a dressing room with the likes of Kane Williamson and David Warner and is eager to pick the brains of the two experienced internationals.

“You’re playing with and against some of the best cricketers in the world, that can only improve everybody’s performance,” the England fast bowling all-rounder told the PA news agency.

“I’m hoping to learn from Warner. He’s one of the best international cricketers of his generation. I’ve played against him and he’s tough competitor – I’d like to have him on my side, that’s for sure.”

Overton thinks emerging talents such as opening batter Ben McKinney, recruited by Manchester Originals, and 17-year-old pace prospect Harry Moore, snapped up by Birmingham Phoenix, have the most to gain.

“You look at the overseas players that we’ve got coming in, the young guys that are going to play with them, it’s unbelievable,” Overton said.

“It’s a massive learning experience for them and even if they don’t play every game, they’re around those guys and can learn as much as they can from them, which is incredible.”

England’s limited-overs sides are at a low ebb after 10 defeats in 11 matches since the turn of the year and a grim Champions Trophy campaign led to Jos Buttler’s resignation as captain.

While Overton had his moments with the ball in India and Pakistan, he struggled against spin when batting although he was frequently arriving at the crease earlier than he might have expected.

A stint with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League gives Overton a chance to hone his methods with the T20 World Cup being held in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

And he is eager to tap into the wisdom of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and cunning left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

“Batting against spin is probably one of my weaker areas,” Overton said. “Jadeja is one of the best spinners in the world so if I can learn to play against him then I can learn to play against anyone.

“And MS is one of the best finishers in the world so if I can take anything from him it will be a great two months for me. I feel like I’ve got a lot more to add to my game and we’ll see where we get to.”

Overton, who made his lone Test appearance in June 2022, is still on the comeback trail from a fifth stress fracture in his back but hopes to resume his red-ball career at the back end of the summer.

“For now I still want to play Test cricket and push my way forward,” he added. “Certainly for the foreseeable it’s trying to play all formats for England.”