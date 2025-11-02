Jamie Overton insists England’s series loss in New Zealand will not affect Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Overton denied England’s miserable 3-0 ODI series clean sweep by New Zealand will have any bearing on the hotly-anticipated Ashes series.

Overton was a shining light against the Black Caps amid England’s batting collapses, with a top-three of Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett and Joe Root contributing a meagre 58 runs between them in three innings.

But Overton pointed out England are still figuring out their one-day identity, having lost 11 of 15 matches this year, whereas the Test side have won 25 of 41 during head coach Brendon McCullum’s tenure.

“I wouldn’t look into it too much at all,” Overton said. “It’s a completely different side. I know there’s a few boys that are here and playing into it, but it’s a different format.

“I still think the boys are going to go really well in Australia. The way the Test boys have played in the last 18 months, two years, they’ve played great cricket and you can rely on that.

“Whereas I think this 50-over side we’ve sort of struggled in the last 12 months. So it’s one of those things.”

Overton was in England’s most recent Test XI against India in July and he was odds-on to be in the squad for the Ashes which starts on November 21 in Perth, only to abruptly put his red-ball career on hold in September.

1st Test, Perth - November 21-25

2nd Test, Brisbane (D/N) - December 4-8

3rd Test, Adelaide, December 17-21

4th Test, Melbourne - December 26-30

5th Test, Sydney - January 4-8

The fast bowling all-rounder did so to protect his physical and mental wellbeing, having endured numerous injury setbacks during his career, including five stress fractures in his back.

He showed England what they will be missing with 156 runs from number eight against New Zealand, including a maiden ODI fifty in Saturday’s tense two-wicket defeat in the Wellington dead rubber.

Overton was also England’s most threatening bowler, collecting a couple of wickets and exceeding 90mph on occasion. While he is keen to push the speed gun as much as possible, the 31-year-old does not think he will be rivalling Ashes pair Mark Wood and Jofra Archer for the tag of England’s fastest bowler.

“If I’m there at 91, 92mph, there or thereabouts, that’s hard work for most batsmen,” Overton said. “I won’t be busting my gut to try and bowl 95 or 96mph because you’re putting your body under pressure.

“I feel like I’m just sort of learning how to play international cricket because it is a different game to county cricket, so I feel like I’m sort of learning what I need to do and how to go about it.”

Instead of a direct flight across the Tasman Sea, Overton will head home to the UK for three weeks before going to Australia for another stint with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

While he will travel there with confidence high after some standout displays against the Kiwis, Overton acknowledged England’s time in New Zealand has been a harsh learning experience.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s one of those things that can happen,” Overton added. “We’ve certainly learned a lot from these three games, that’s for sure.”