Hampshire’s James Vince to move to Dubai after attacks on family home

World Cup winner James Vince is to step down as Hampshire captain after 10 years and move to Dubai following several attacks on his family home.

Vince, however, will continue play white-ball cricket for the county in the 2025 Vitality Blast campaign and skipper the Hampshire Hawks.

The 33-year-old all-rounder, part of the England squad that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup on home soil, had his house and car attacked last year and said his young family were left fearing for their safety.

Vince told The Telegraph in July that he believed the attacks were a case of mistaken identity.

“James Vince has signed a revision to the final year of his contract which fulfils his obligation to play for Hampshire Hawks in the 2025 Vitality Blast campaign and confirms that he is not planning to play red ball cricket this year,” the club announced on its website on Wednesday.

“After 10 consecutive years as club captain, Vince will also step down from this position but will remain as team captain of Hampshire Hawks.

“In 2024, Vince endured a challenging year on a personal level, following several attacks on his family home.

“As a result, the family have taken the decision to move to Dubai.”

Hampshire said Vince had confirmed his desire to prioritise limited overs cricket, with the aim of extending his playing career, in light of a busy red ball schedule in the UK.

Vince made his Hampshire debut in 2009 at the age of 18 and has scored over 22,000 runs for the county across all formats.

He is the Vitality Blast’s all-time leading run scorer and has played in Hampshire’s three title-winning T20 teams.

Vince made his England debut in 2015 and went on to represent his country 55 times in Test, One-Day and T20 cricket.