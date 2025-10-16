James Anderson set to extend career into 2026 season as Lancashire talks ongoing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Anderson is set to extend his career into the 2026 season with talks ongoing with Lancashire over a new contract.

Anderson made the last of his 188 Test appearances two years ago against West Indies at Lord’s, but chose to put off retirement after he walked away from the international scene and played six Rothesay County Championship matches during the recent domestic campaign.

A side injury ended Anderson’s season prematurely, but the 43-year-old has signalled his intent to continue playing with talks ongoing with boyhood club Lancashire over a contract extension, the PA news agency understands.

England’s leading wicket-taker Anderson was only able to bowl four overs on September 17 during Lancashire’s home draw with Middlesex in Division Two, which forced the experienced seamer to end his 2025 campaign early by a matter of weeks.

He claimed 17 wickets in six County Championship matches at an average of 25.94 during an injury-affected year, recording best red-ball figures of three for 53 against Derbyshire at Emirates Old Trafford in May.

Anderson reserved his best performances for white-ball cricket with a total of 20 wickets as Lancashire qualified for Vitality Blast Finals Day – where they lost out to overall winners Somerset in the semi-finals – and a productive stint in The Hundred for Manchester Originals.

With talks ongoing with Lancashire over fresh terms that would result in Anderson being able to play in the 2026 season, the former England bowler could be set to play domestic cricket at the age of 44 with his birthday at the end of July.