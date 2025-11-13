James Anderson signs new Lancashire deal to extend playing career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Anderson has signed a new one-year deal with Lancashire that is set to extend his playing career past his 44th birthday.

Anderson, England’s leading Test wicket-taker, retired from international cricket in 2024 but featured regularly for Lancashire in the County Championship and T20 Blast last season.

Having made his debut for the county in 2001, his fresh contract is set to extend his career past 25 years having amassed 1,143 first-class wickets to date, including 704 in Tests.

Anderson, who captained Lancashire on an interim basis last summer after Marcus Harris returned to Australia for the birth of his child, said he was pleased to continue his career.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign for another year with Lancashire,” Anderson said. “This club has been my home since I was a teenager, and I still get the same buzz walking out at Old Trafford that I did when I made my debut.

“I’ve really enjoyed my cricket this year and still feel like I’ve got plenty to offer. I’m as hungry as ever to perform and contribute to the team’s success across both red and white ball cricket.

“We’ve got a really talented squad with great ambitions, and I’m looking forward to helping the group continue to develop, while supporting Crofty in his new role as we push for promotion and trophies in 2026.”

Anderson made his first T20 Blast appearances in more than a decade to help Lancashire reach Finals Day last year, and took 17 wickets in six County Championship appearances at an average of 24.

Lancashire finished fifth in Division Two after parting ways with head coach Dale Benkenstein early in the summer, and have since appointed former batter Steven Croft, two years Anderson’s junior, to the role.