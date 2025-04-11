James Anderson awarded knighthood after record-breaking Test career
The 42-year-old retired from Test cricket in July having taken 704 wickets, the most by a fast bowler in Test history
James Anderson, England’s leading Test wicket-taker, has been awarded a knighthood in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.
The 42-year-old bowler retired from Test cricket last July having taken 704 wickets, the most by a seamer in Test history.
Anderson is still playing for his county Lancashire, though has missed the opening rounds of the County Championship season as he deals with a calf problem.
A master of swing and seam bowling, Anderson spent more than two decades in an England shirt, taking 269 wickets in one-day international (ODI) cricket, also a record for the nation, to go along with his Test exploits.
His 188 Test appearances is second only to India’s Sachin Tendulkar in the format, with Anderson making his debut in May 2003.
He is the lone sportsperson included in Sunak’s honours list, and joins former teammates Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss in being knighted.
Stuart Broad, Anderson’s long-time new-ball partner and England’s second-leading Test wicket-taker, was given a CBE last year.
Sunak is an avid cricket fan and netted alongside Anderson in the run-up to last summer’s general election. The former leader of the Conservative Party has also awarded knighthoods to ex-cabinet ministers Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and James Cleverly, as well as filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, director of the Kingsman franchise.
