Mark Ramprakash believes Jacob Bethell’s test match career can follow Brian Lara’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Ramprakash claims Jacob Bethell has a bright future for England but he will have to wait for an extended run at Test level, just like West Indian great Brian Lara.

The Warwickshire all rounder missed out on selection for Friday’s first Test against India at Headingley, following much speculation that Test captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum would find a place for him.

Bethell was also left out of the recent Test win against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge due to his Indian Premier League deal with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope, who had been dropped down the batting order to accommodate Bethell for three Tests in New Zealand during the winter, eased mounting speculation that he could be the man to make way by scoring 171.

Also under scrutiny had been Zak Crawley. However, he ended a run of 27 Test innings and 22 months without a Test ton in posting 124 in Nottingham recently.

With that pair now, seemingly, back in form Stokes has chosen not to tinker. It’s a move that sits well with former England batter Ramprakash. In his latest piece for The Guardian, Ramprakash drew comparison with Bethell and one of the game’s all-time greats.

He wrote: “Who knows what lies ahead for him (Bethell) but in considering his position now I think back to the visit of West Indies in 1991 when they had an emerging left-handed batter in their squad by the name of Brian Lara.

“Though people were already hugely excited by him Lara spent the entire series as 12th man before coming into the side the following year, and while the rest of Bethell’s career might not live up to that of the brilliant Trinidadian, I can see its next stage following Lara’s.”

open image in gallery Jacob Bethell was brilliant in New Zealand over the winter but Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley have gotten the nod ahead of him for the India series ( AFP via Getty Images )

Bethell made three half centuries in the winter against New Zealand and averages 52 in the early throes of his Test career. His 96 in the second innings of the second Test in Wellington took him agonisingly close to what would have been a first senior century in any format.

While the various England captains and selectors are very much backing him for the long term, he is likely to have to look on from the stands for much of the summer, as the Test side embarks on the first of two huge series with the first Test against India beginning in Leeds tomorrow.