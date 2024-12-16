Cricket commentator Isa Guha apologises for Jasprit Bumrah ‘primate’ comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former England player Isa Guha has apologised for using the word “primate” to describe India bowler Jasprit Bumrah during a commentary stint in Australia.

Guha is working for Fox Sports on the ongoing Test series between the two nations and drew criticism for a segment discussing the seamer’s excellent form in Brisbane.

“Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah,” she said.

Although humans are classified as primates, the word can be viewed with negative racist overtones, and the phrasing attracted criticism from some Indian fans.

Guha, a British Asian whose parents are from Kolkata, moved to address the incident with an on-air explanation ahead of Monday’s action at the Gabba.

“Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I’d like to apologise for any offence caused,” she said.

open image in gallery Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after a taking a wicket ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others. If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India’s greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly. I’m an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game.

“I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I’ve chosen the wrong word. For that I am deeply sorry.

As someone who is also of South Asian heritage I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there, and I hope this hasn’t overshadowed what has been a great Test match so far – and I look forward to seeing how it progresses.”