England facing modest chase of 155 to clinch T20 series win over Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England were handed a modest chase of 155 to complete a T20 series win over Ireland, but it was another difficult day for rookie seamer Sonny Baker.

Adil Rashid took three wickets and Jamie Overton took two for 17 in a hostile spell as the hosts finished on 154 for eight in Malahide.

But there was more punishment for 22-year-old Baker, who sent down four wicketless overs for 52 on his 20-over debut.

Less than three weeks ago he recorded the most expensive ODI analysis by an England debutant, returning nought for 76 in seven overs against South Africa.

Baker was handed the new ball after England won the toss and an immediate chance to banish memories of his disappointing bow at Headingley but, after beating Paul Stirling with his first two balls, he struggled to maintain the upper hand.

Ross Adair clubbed three fours and a booming straight six as his initial two-over burst cost 24. And when he returned at the death it was more of the same, Gareth Delany dishing out the punishment on his way to a much-needed 48 not out.

Runs were harder to come by elsewhere, with the rest of the attack taking a combined eight for 102.

Luke Wood started well and Liam Dawson got Stirling with a thin edge off his second delivery.

Ireland exited the powerplay on 46 for one and dug themselves a hole in the next five overs, managing just two boundaries and losing three more wickets as they tried to hit themselves out of trouble.

Adair (33) did not get enough when he slog-swept Rehan Ahmed into the deep and neither Lorcan Tucker nor Curtis Campher had the muscle to clear the ropes off Overton.

At halfway they were well short of par on an underpowered 62 for four and Rashid went on a spree to drag them further into the mire. He had debutant Ben Calitz caught by captain Jacob Bethell for 22, pinned Barry McCarthy lbw first ball with a googly and completed his haul when Matthew Humphreys dragged him to Jordan Cox at long leg.

Cox hurt himself in the process, limping off the field, but Ireland’s pain was relieved by a late blast from Delany. It came mostly at Baker’s expense, with back-to-back sixes dumped into one of the temporary stands on the leg-side and 10 off the final over as the Hampshire prospect strived in vain for a first wicket.

Having chased down 197 with relative ease in the series opener, England will fancy their chances of a comfortable chase.