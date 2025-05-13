WCA concerned players cannot make ‘informed decisions’ over return to IPL action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The World Cricketers’ Association has expressed concern over a lack of transparency over security arrangements at the Indian Premier League, leaving players struggling to make “informed decisions” over returning.

The IPL and the Pakistan Super League were paused last week as military hostilities between the two nations escalated sharply, but a ceasefire means both tournaments have announced plans to resume.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to hold its final 17 games between May 17 and June 3, in six approved venues, with franchises now attempting to reassemble their playing squads.

There are 10 English players among the overseas contingent who must decide whether to fly back just days after leaving as tensions spiked in the region.

Their number includes former white-ball captain Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt, all of whom have the additional issue of a potential clash with the revised knockout stages and England’s ODI series against the West Indies.

Opinion among overseas players is understood to be split and Tom Moffat, chief executive of the global players’ union, is worried about the flow of information from organisers.

He told the PA news agency: “With respect to the IPL, without players and their national governing bodies having oversight and engagement on security arrangements, it’s difficult for players to make fully informed decisions.

“This engagement would normally happen efficiently through the players’ chosen representatives as players are not security experts and nor should they be expected to simply trust the system.

“We know there are differing levels of comfort from individual players and given the unique circumstances there would be an expectation from all reasonable people in our sport that any decision made by players should not be held against them.

“Cricket is secondary to the health and safety of the people in both countries, including the players competing in both tournaments.”

The latter point appears to pertain to the IPL’s recent rule changes that penalise players who pull out of the tournament for reasons other than injury by banning them from subsequent editions. It is not yet clear if that would be applied in the current circumstances.

PA understands the Professional Cricketers’ Association has hosted regular calls with those affected and had scheduled another for Tuesday, reflecting new independent security advice.

Rob Key, director of men’s cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, has yet to announce whether English players will be available for the entirety of the new IPL schedule, leaving open the possibility of a clash for those who would otherwise have featured in the squad to face the West Indies. Buttler, Salt, Bethell, Will Jacks, Reece Topley and Liam Livingstone could all be caught up in that conundrum.

Moffat, meanwhile, is happier with the plans for the PSL resumption, stating the Pakistan Cricket Board had “engaged positively with players and their representatives on restart arrangements”.

The competition will restart on the same day as the IPL, May 17, and conclude eight days later. With just eight matches in total still to play, it is even more doubtful that foreign players, including seven from England, will be tempted back.

PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi announced the news on X, posting: “HBL PSL X picks up from where it left off! Six teams, zero fear. Let the aura take over as we unite and celebrate the spirit of cricket. Best of luck to all the teams!”