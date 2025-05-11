BCCI official says IPL to be ‘restarted soon’ after suspension amid hostilities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Indian Premier League will resume “soon” but no decision has been taken yet as to exactly when, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has said.

Escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan led to their T20 tournaments being suspended on Friday, with the BCCI saying that applied to the IPL “with immediate effect for one week”.

A ceasefire was subsequently announced, and on Sunday BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was quoted by Asian News International as telling reporters regarding the IPL: “No decision has been taken yet.

“The tournament was suspended for a week and yesterday there was a ceasefire… the tournament will be restarted soon.”

The Times has reported that with the aim being a resumption this coming Friday, IPL teams recalled their overseas players on Saturday, including English players already on their way home.

The PA news agency has approached the England and Wales Cricket Board for comment.

A total of 10 English players are involved in the IPL, with another seven in the Pakistan Super League.

The PSL initially unveiled plans to complete its season in the United Arab Emirates before postponing indefinitely.

India and Pakistan confirmed a ceasefire on Saturday, although multiple explosions were heard in two large cities of Indian-controlled Kashmir hours after the countries agreed to the deal.