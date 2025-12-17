Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has made history, becoming the most expensive overseas player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Kolkata Knight Riders secured his services for the 2026 season at Tuesday’s auction.

The 26-year-old was snapped up for a staggering 252 million Indian rupees ($2.77 million) following an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata, who have won the IPL on three occasions, ultimately prevailed despite Green initially being registered as a batter due to an administrative error that he blamed on his manager.

This record-breaking sum places Green as the third most expensive player in IPL history overall, behind Indian internationals Rishabh Pant (270 million rupees) and Shreyas Iyer (267.5 million rupees).

Green, who previously featured for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, missed the 2025 season while recovering from back surgery.

open image in gallery Cameron Green (left) is currently playing in the Ashes ( AP )

He is set to feature in the third Ashes Test against England after being named in Australia’s playing XI, with the Adelaide match due to commence on Wednesday.

Green has represented Australia in all three formats after making his international debut back in December 2020 in a Test match against India.

He was part of the team that won the World Test Championship in 2023, and was also in the Australia squad that won the one-day World Cup later that same year.

Australia made the World Test Championship final again this year but were beaten by South Africa at Lord’s, with Green struggling for runs while batting in an unfamiliar No 3 position.

He has since returned to the middle order and is currently playing in his second Ashes campaign after also featuring in the drawn series in England in 2023.

Australia are 2-0 up in this year’s Ashes following wins in Perth and Brisbane, and they can seal a series victory if they win in Adelaide this week.