India set 252 to win Champions Trophy after spinners keep New Zealand in check

India require 252 to win the Champions Trophy after their spinners kept New Zealand in check in the final in Dubai.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Black Caps made an excellent start as they reached 69-1 from the first 10 overs, with openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra putting on 57 for the first wicket.
However, India’s spin attack wrestled control of the contest as they took the first five wickets to fall and helped restrict New Zealand to 251 for seven from their 50 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav bowled Ravindra (37) with his first delivery and then gratefully accepted a simple return catch from Kane Williamson as New Zealand slipped to 75 for three, with Tom Latham making just 14 before being pinned lbw by Ravindra Jadeja.
Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship with a partnership of 57 before the former was clean bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, with Mitchell going on to top score with 63 from 101 balls before chipping a slower ball from Mohammed Shami straight to cover.
Michael Bracewell made an unbeaten 53 from 40 balls to ensure his side surpassed the 250 barrier, although that looked a difficult total to defend, especially in the absence of leading wicket-taker Matt Henry.